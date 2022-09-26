On the other hand, Neha shared a cryptic post that stated how she gained popularity with her hardwork, talent, passion and popularity. Admid war over the song, Neha welcomed Falguni on her singing reality show Indian Idol 13. Falguni was also seen singing her Navratri song and the judges and contestants were seen performing dandiya dance.

Recently, Neha Kakkar's song 'O Sajna' remake version of Falguni Pathak's hit 90s track 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankai' was released. The song received major backlash from netizens, who slammed Neha for spoiling the song. Netizens went on to say, "Don't spoil our childhood." Falguni too has been sharing snapshot of fans, who have been slamming the remix song. The singer also stated that she wished she could take legal action.

In the promo video, Neha was seen welcoming Falguni and saying, "Bahut hi accha din ha aaj. Aaj theatre round hai, iski shuruat hum Mata Rani ka naam leke kare usse zyada khubsurat kuch nai ho sakta. Aur hamare beech legendary Falguni ma'm aayi (It's theatre round today and a good day, and we are starting it by taking Mata Rani's name. What can be more beautiful than this? Also, we have legendary Falguni Pathak with us)."

Fans are disappointed with both Neha and Falguni, and feel it (song controversy) was to grab their attention or for song's publicity. Take a look at a few comments!

Me.mohan_yadav: Shamee on you falguni jii you did that just to grab attention 😒 completely disappointed.

Varun_kumar0006: Song ko famous karvane ke liye kya kya karte hai yeh log....pehle social media par lad ke attention grab karte hai phir ek sath TV par perform karte hai. Kya dikhava hai yaar 👏👏.

Parshant2913: Ye log bs public standards ke liye karte h.

While Neha continues to share appreciation messages for her song on her Instagram stories, Falguni has been sharing negative comments for the same song!