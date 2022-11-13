Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s untimely demise has come as a shock to his industry friends as the actor was known to be extremely fit and disciplined. It must be noted that the 46-year-old passed away on Friday afternoon while he was working out in the gym. Siddhaanth’s Kyun Rishton Main Katti Batti co-actor, Neha Marda has now revealed that they had stopped talking over a petty issue. In a recent interview with ETimes TV, a heartbroken Marda regretted not patching up with him.
Neha Marda Reveals She & Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Stopped Talking Over Petty Issue: I Wish I Had Called Him
Neha was quoted as saying, “I remember Siddhaanth as extremely disciplined, healthy and a fitness enthusiast. He would never eat anything wrong and even at parties, I had never seen him drinking. He was such a fitness freak that we used to take advice from him on what to eat and what not to, when we wanted to lose weight. My husband and Siddhaanth became good friends and the four of us, including his wife Alesia (Raut), used to party a lot together at my home in Mumbai.”
She went on to add, “I am feeling so bad that after we had a disagreement over something, we stopped talking to each other. From being close family friends, we became just co-actors. Now I regret not calling him. Had I made that call, we would have been friends again. I just can’t believe that he is gone.”
Siddhaanth had been a part of showbiz for the last two decades and had acted in many popular shows including Zee TV’s Mamta. The late actor is said to have been very close with his Mamta co-star Neha Mehta. According to a TOI report, he recently flew to Singapore to celebrate her birthday just 2 months ago. Siddhanth was accompanied by his Alesia as Neha and the Suryavanshi family often got together for special occasions.
Since his demise, many actor friends such as Muskaan Mihani, Rajev Paul and Urvashi Dholakia amongst others have expressed their condolences whilst remembering their dearly departed friend. Surryavanshi’s last rites were held today in Mumbai.
- Neha Marda’s Husband Aayushman Agrawal Gifts Her A Jaguar Car; Actress Says ‘Family Is Very Fond Of Cars
- Neha Marda On Balancing Her Personal And Professional Life: I Want Projects That Allow Me To Stay More At Home
- Neha Marda On Impact Of Her Balika Vadhu Character On Her Mind: I Have A Lot Of Feeling For Women Rights Now
- Neha Marda On Tejasswi Prakash’s Bigg Boss 15 Win: I Think It Was An Absolutely Right Decision
- Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti To Go Off-Air; Siddhaanth Surryavanshi Reveals If Low Ratings Is The Reason
- Neha Marda Will NOT Be A Part Of Bigg Boss 15; Says ‘It’s Not Happening For Me This Year’
- Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal, Ridhima Pandit & Neha Marda To Participate In Karan Johar Hosted Show?
- Balika Vadhu Fame Neha Marda Confirms Being Approached For Bigg Boss 15; Says ‘If I Go On BB, I Can Win’
- Zee TV Artists Share Their Love For Dance On International Dance Day
- Holi 2021: Neha Marda, Manish Verma, Reem Shaikh And Other Zee TV Actors Revive Their Nostalgic Holi Memories
- Neha Marda, Pooja Banerjee, Sanjay Gagnani - Zee TV Actors Share Their Best Memories Of Republic Day
- Neha Marda On Long-Distance Relationship With Hubby Aayushman: I Always Chase To Meet Him