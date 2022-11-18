The BARC (TRP) ratings sprung a big surprise this week with the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin securing the top position. It must be noted that it defeated Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa which has been the number-one show on the list for a very long time now. Neil Bhatt, who plays the lead role of Virat Chavan on the show, has now shared his reaction to his show topping the charts this week.
Neil Bhatt On Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Topping TRP Ratings: More Than Securing Top Spot, Maintaining...
The actor told India Forums, “I was on a call with the producer and we were discussing something important and that’s when he congratulated me as the show topped. I was pleasantly surprised and quite happy. Honestly, the number game doesn’t really affect me a lot but it does to the entire team of the show who work endlessly and tirelessly. I’m super happy and glad that everyone’s hard work has been paid off. Having said that, I believe more than securing the top spot, maintaining the same holds a lot of importance. I believe in consistency and I’m elated that our show has been consistent on the TRP charts”.
On being quizzed about what might have worked in favor of the show, Neil said, “Well, I don’t believe that the numbers are just a result of one week’s episode, but it’s an accumulation of few weeks. I think audience don’t suddenly join or leave any show; it’s a gradual process. So, I believe the ratings depend on episodes of few weeks put together (sic)."
He also added that post the leap, there is a sense of maturity in each character and that the scenes have depth and are very well-written. Bhatt thinks that people like depth in characters and that it has helped to connect with the viewers more. He then pointed out that the team has been putting in extra effort for a month or two to deliver the kind of entertainment that viewers have come to expect from the show. The actor concluded by applauding the team for being successful in being able to do the same.
- Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aishwarya Talks About Playing Mother On Screen; Desires To Have Her Own Kid
- Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin LEAP: Sai & Pakhi Live With Their Kids; Aria Sakaria & Tanmay To Enter (PROMO)
- Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Angry With Surrogacy Track, A Fan Complains To IB Foundation Calling It Illegal
- Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha On Performing Romantic Scenes With Neil In His Wife Aishwarya's Presence
- Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh AKA Sai Has No Issues Playing A Mother On Screen
- Smart Jodi: After Gaurav Taneja & Ritu Rathee's Exit, Neil Bhatt & Aishwarya Sharma To Get Eliminated?
- Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh Praises Neil Bhatt; Thanks Fans For Falling In Love With #SaiRat
- Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Neil Bhatt On SaiRat's Confession: It Was Fun Shooting & There Were Happy Tears
- Neil Bhatt Says Aishwarya Sharma And He Are Enjoying Doing Smart Jodi & Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
- Aishwarya Sharma Says One Thing That Can Define Her Relationship With Neil Bhatt Is Madness; Calls Neil Crazy
- Smart Jodi Elimination: THIS Couple To Get Evicted First!
- GHKPM Fame Neil Bhatt On Doing Smart Jodi With Wife Aishwarya Sharma: This Came As A Breath Of Fresh Air