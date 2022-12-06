‘Bechare Varun Ke Emotions...' Netizens Accuse Divya Agarwal Of Cheating On Varun Sood, Call Her ‘Gold-Digger'

Actress and reality star Divya Agarwal got engaged to her boyfriend, restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar, on December 4. The day was even more special as Divya celebrated her 30th birthday. The announcement has taken the internet by storm. Announcing it on social media, Divya flaunted her customised gold engagement ring with a series of mushy pics. She received heartwarming messages from her industry friends. Meanwhile, her ex, Varun Sood, shared a cryptic post on Twitter that has got people talking.

Sharing a series of snaps from her engagement, Divya penned a note, "Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His #BaiCo. A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone" along with a heart emoticon.

For the unversed, Divya Agarwal was dating reality show star Varun Sood, but they got separated in March this year. The couple were planning to get married and had also bought a house just months before their breakup. Varun and Divya's split had left their fans in shock, wondering what had gone wrong between them. While Divya Agarwal received support from her fans, Varun was accused of cheating by several netizens.

And now, just nine months after their breakup, Divya Agarwal has announced that she is engaged to her beau, Apurva Padgaonkar, whom she has been dating for only a few months. Several social media users showered their love and blessings on the actress as she is about to start a new phase in her life. There is a section of users on the internet who are now accusing Divya of cheating on Varun. They blamed the actress for their separation.

On Twitter, one user wrote, "Now we know, you cheated on him :)", while another wrote: "Don't understand why everyone is getting mad on her...she just chose money over love."Another comment read, "Who tf cheats on Varun Sood with that Tinde ka kofta ??!?!?"

Earlier, when Varun Sood was trolled for cheating on Divya, the actress came to his defense. "Dare any one say anything about Varun's character.. not every separation happens because of character! He is an honest man! It's my decision to be alone no one has the right to speak anything rubbish ! It takes a lot of strength to take decisions like these in life ! Respect," Divya had tweeted.

Though Varun has just shared a smiley emoji, we'll have to wait to see if he will congratulate Divya or not. But, here wishing the newly engaged couple good luck!