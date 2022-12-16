Netizens Attack Devoleena Bhattacharjee With ‘REST IN FRIDGE' Comments For Marrying Muslim; Actress Snaps Back

Popular television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee became a household name with her character Gopi Modi in Star's hit serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She also participated in the reality shows Bigg Boss 13, Bigg Boss 14, and Bigg Boss 15. The 37-year-old actress is making headlines after she tied the knot with her gym trainer boyfriend, Shahnawaz Sheikh, in an intimate ceremony with only close family members and friends in attendance.

However, many have been objecting to her interfaith marriage on social media. A section of the internet has begun targeting the actress for her personal choice and is giving her marriage a "Love Jihad" angle. Several of them even compared Devoleena's wedding to Delhi's Aftab Poonawala case. Neitzens also slammed the tv actress for sharing her and her husband Shahnawaz's wedding pictures on social media.

Although many of Devoleena's fans and well-wishers were happy about the actress's entering a new phase of her life, there were some who targeted her for marrying a Muslim man. The users even raised the Aftab Poonawala case in their tweets to attack Devoleena. For the uninitiated, Aftab Poonawala has been accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, cutting her into 35 pieces, and storing them in a fridge.

Devoleena, on the other hand, did not take the attacks lightly and clapped back at those who were judging her for her life decisions and had crossed the line. One of the tweets said, "Good to know that your son will be a peace-loving creature, which you highlighted yourself once. Ola hu Uber Leena BiBi." Replying to it, Devoleena wrote, "Ji bilkul khudko khush kismat samjhungi agar APJ #Abdulkalam sir jaise apne bete ko shiksha de paayee toh. Par aap apne jaise bilkul mat banaiyega. Ishwar apka bhala karein. #toxic"

Another user went ahead and shared a picture of a fridge and a bag, referring to the Poonawala case and its proceedings. The comment read, "May you rest in fridge." The actress retorted back at him and tweeted in reply saying, "Arey arey kahin apko hi fridge mein naa fit kar dein aapke future wife & son milkar. I am sure yaad toh hoga hi zyada purani news nahi hai. But still i wish you all the best. #sickmind #toxic"

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's last appearance was in Bigg Boss season 15 as a wildcard contestant. Known for her role as Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Devoleena briefly made an appearance in the second season of the show to introduce the new generation that would take over.