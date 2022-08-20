Colors TV is bringing back its celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa after a hiatus of five years. The popular show is already generating a lot of buzz on social media as viewers have been curious to know which of their favourite celebrities will be participating this year.
Nia Sharma Feels THESE Two Contestants Are Her 'Tough Competitors' On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10
It must be noted that Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will be judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi. The show is all set to premiere on September 3 and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm IST.
Nia Sharma, who is one of the 12 contestants on the show, recently opened up about her excitement about participating in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. The actress even spoke about who she thinks would be her toughest competitors in the show.
Nia told India Forums, “I am extremely excited to be a part of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’. I am a person who loves to dance her heart out at events, but I haven’t performed professionally on a grand stage like 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’. I do get nervous sometimes thinking about dancing in front of a live audience, but I am a professional and I believe I can take on anything that comes my way.”
She went on to add, “This time the competition is going to be fierce as all the contestants are simply outstanding. I feel intimidated by trained dancers because I lack formal dance training. I saw some dance videos of Amruta Khanvilkar and Gashmeer Mahajani, both are excellent dancers. I'm apprehensive about competing with them because they are professionally trained dancers.” Sharma concluded by stating that she cannot wait to start her journey and is thrilled to be on such an iconic dance show.
