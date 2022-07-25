Nia Sharma On Her Bond With Rumoured BF Rrahul Sudhir: He Has Been One Of My Closest Friends

Nia Sharma is considered as one of the bold and beautiful actresses in the Indian TV industry. She has also shown her daredevil side by winning Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made In India. Nia has always been vocal about several things but likes to keep her personal life private.

Since a few years, the Twisted actress has been linked with her actor-friend Rrahul Sudhir. For the unversed, they have worked together in web series Twisted 1 and Twisted 2. Reports suggest that the duo are more than just good friends. However, they never admitted to their alleged relationship.

Advertisement Advertisement

Amidst all, Nia Sharma recently had a candid interaction with ETimes TV, where she opened up about her bond with Rrahul Sudhir. The actress said, "Rrahul has been one of my closest friends. He is well-mannered and funny and that's why we bond very well. And if anyone wants me to proclaim or announce anything beyond this...I don't have anything to say."

Nia Sharma is also an introvert and likes to spend time with her close friends at home. She doesn't socialize much. Moreover, she doesn't go out to parties, as she is a conscious eater. She takes care of her health quite well by exercising regularly.

Advertisement

Talking about Nia Sharma's career, the actress has featured in several TV shows such as Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha, Behenein, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Meri Durga, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Naagin 4 and so on. She has also featured in the web series Jamai 2.0.