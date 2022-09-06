Nia Sharma Says She Was Not Just Born Pretty; Adds She Worked Very Hard On Herself

Nia revealed that when she entered the industry, people would do anything in the name of makeup.

Nia Sharma, who is known for her shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja, is currently seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. From her first show EHMMBH till Jhalak, the actress has come a long way. Nia is considered one of the stylish actresses and is known for experimenting with her looks. The actress said that the journey wasn't easy as she had to work on herself very hard.

The actress was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "I am not being modest. It is the fact, the truth. I am that girl who did not have the knowledge of doing makeup. When I entered the industry, I had the experiences when people would just do anything in the name of makeup on my face and I couldn't do anything about it. I have cried my eyes out why I am looking this way."

Nia said that she personally watched videos on YouTube on makeup tutorials to learn makeup and started doing her own makeup for events, until the time when people, stylists, teams started reaching out to her for collaboration. The actress said that she started getting makeup staff after that, and today, she has people sending her messages that they would love to do her makeup and would love to create looks for her. She added that it fills her heart with happiness and she can't thank people enough for just wanting to collaborate with her.

Nia concluded by saying, "From there to here, the journey has been very difficult and different. It's important to look nice, fine. When slowly I got the brush with reality, I worked very hard on myself. You can't take my hard work away from me. Every day of my life I've only spent on grooming myself. I was not just born pretty, I worked on myself."