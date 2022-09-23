Nikki Tamboli Appears Before EOW For Questioning In Extortion Case: Report

Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi gave their statements in the ongoing investigation of the extortion case in connection with alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli's name had cropped up and it was said that the actress, who was seen in South films, had also received gifts and money from Sukesh. As per ETimes TV report, Nikki was called in at 11 am today in connection with the case.

As per reports, Nikki had met Sukesh through Pinky Irani, who is a close aide and friend of Sukesh. Pinky introduced Mukesh to Nikki as a South Indian producer.