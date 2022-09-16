In a chargesheet obtained by the portal, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) stated, "During the first meeting in April 2018, the accused Pinky Irani received an amount to the tune of Rs 10 Lakh in cash from Sukesh Chandrasekhar, out of which she gave cash to the tune of Rs 1.5 Lakh to Nikita Tamboli. On the second occasion, after two to three weeks of her first meeting, she went alone to meet Sukesh Chandrasekhar where she was given cash to the tune of Rs 2 Lakh and one Gucci bag by the accused Sukesh."

Recently, Bollywood actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi gave their statements in the ongoing investigation of the extortion case against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. As per an India Today report, four new names have cropped up, which includes two television actresses- Nikki Tamboli and Chahatt Khanna. The other two names are Sophia Singh and Arusha Patil.

As per ETimes TV report, Sukesh met Nikki and Chahatt when he was lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail. Apparently, Chahatt got introduced to Sukesh by another name through Pinky. As per Chahatt's statement that was recorded in 2021, she mentioned that Pinky posed as an owner of a talent agency based in LA, Dubai and Mumbai, and a lawyer by profession.

As per India Today report, ED has alleged in its chargesheet, "It was further revealed that once in May, 2018, Chahatt Khanna met accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar inside the Tihar Jail, Delhi at his office, maintained there, for which the accused Pinky Irani gave her Rs 2 lakh in cash and a blue coloured Versace watch."

Meanwhile, Urfi took a dig at Chahatt after her name appeared on ED's list in conman Sukesh's case. She shared an article and wrote, "But I'm the obnoxious one for dressing up indecently and paying the media! :)"

It has to be recalled that Chahatt had shared her views about Urfi and had slammed her for her fashion sense. The duo had a war of words on social media.