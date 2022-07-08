A few weeks ago, a video of Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli went viral on the internet, in which she was seen crying while walking out of the airport after Sidhu Moose Wala's death. It must be recollected that the actress got heavily trolled on social media for the video, at that time.
Bigg Boss 14 Fame Nikki Tamboli Opens Up About Getting Trolled For Crying After Sidhu Moose Wala's Death
For the unversed, Sidhu Moose Wala was killed on May 29, while he was travelling with his cousin Gurpreet and friend Gurvinder in an SUV in Punjab’s Jawaharke village. After the singer was shot dead, a video of Tamboli crying after the paparazzi asked her about Sidhu was shared online. Many users had termed her behaviour as 'fake’.
However, Nikki has now reacted to the trolling she faced for crying in that video. In an interview with ETimes, the actress was quoted as saying, “I like Sidhu Moose Wala’s work and I have spoken about it when I was in the Bigg Boss house, too. Last year, I met him in Canada when he was shooting there. It was regarding some work.”
She went on to add, “I was very sad when I heard about his death and when the paparazzi asked me about him, I broke into tears. It was a natural reaction. I was trolled even when my own brother passed away because I was smiling and doing KKK. Now when I am crying, people still want to troll me. Whether I laugh or cry, I still get trolled, it doesn’t bother me now.”
Nikki further stated that she likes criticism because she feels like it gives her energy to work harder in life and do better. She concluded by stating that criticism doesn’t really affect her.
