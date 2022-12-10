‘This Has Beaten crime Patrol Episode', Nilu Kohli Says Life Has Been Unfair To late Veena Kapoor

Veteran television actress Veena Kapoor's brutal murder by her son over a property dispute has shocked everyone. The 74-year-old actress was mercilessly beaten up with a baseball bat after she and her son indulged in a quarrel on December 6. According to reports, Sachin Kapoor, 43, confessed to police his crimes with the assistance of his servant Chhotu alias Lalu Kumar Mandal.

Meanwhile, actress Nilu Kohli, in an interview with ETimes expressed repentance for Veena Kapoor's horrific death. She said, "This news gave me such a pit in my stomach, I had a churning stomach, and I couldn't eat. I couldn't think. I couldn't believe that something like this happened to someone close to me. On one hand, we have a wedding in the family, and on the other hand, there's this sad news."

Implying that she is shaken, Nilu further said, "There's such a jump in emotion at the moment that I am going through. You can't mourn, you don't feel like celebrating. And inside you are thinking, 'Where are we heading in life? What is this?' It is very unfair. This is not what she deserved. She struggled so much for this house. It had become the focal point of her life."

Advertisement

Nilu even compared the case to a crime show like Crime Patrol and added that the truth is even stranger than fiction. Sharing her shock, Nilu Kohli told the publication, "There was always an issue. Ever since I have known her she was fighting this case. She used to keep praying and doing puja whenever there was a hearing of her case. The house was her only aim in life. That is why I feel so bad for her. She has worked so much for this house."

"But ultimately this is what happens to her. In the end, nobody got anything. That kid went to jail for 20 years. It's a lifetime now. It's so unfortunate. Every time you think that something is bad, something worse comes up. This has beaten a Crime Patrol episode. I told someone that I can't believe that I am writing this post for somebody for someone I have known so closely over a period of time. We lost touch during Covid for a while but otherwise, we were in touch throughout," she added.

Nilu Kohli also took to her Instagram account and said that she was heartbroken and wrote, "I hope you are finally resting in peace after so many years of struggle." According to her post, after committing the crime, Veena's son dumped her body into a river near Matheran in Raigad district."

Late Veena Kapoor was a part of serial Bhabhi that aired between 2002-08. According to the police, Veena had filed multiple complaints against her son, and they were also in court fighting a case over their property.