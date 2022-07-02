Nima Denzongpa: Iqbal Khan Bids Adieu To The Show; Says It Was A Beautiful Journey Of 6 Months

Of late Nima Denzongpa has been hitting the headlines. Recently, there were rumours of the show going off-air. Now, Iqbal Khan, who had entered the show in January, will be exiting the show.

Iqbal's track in the show is over and the actor is glad that he got to play an interesting role. He said that it was a beautiful journey of six months.

Talking about his journey in the show, Iqbal was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "Virat was a happy-go-lucky character and full of life. He was guy with traits that I don't possess in real life. In real life, I am more quiet and prefer to speak less. My track has ended and I would say it was a beautiful journey of six months. The team was great and every time I went on the sets, it was like going to meet some great colleagues and not just shooting."