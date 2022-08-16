TV actors Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's domestic violence case is getting uglier with each passing day. A few days ago, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor conducted a press conference, where he accused his estranged wife Nisha of having an extra-marital affair with her rakhi brother Rohit Satia. Now, days after his PC, Rohit Satia has reacted to Mehra's claims and bashed him for allegedly 'tarnishing' his image.
Nisha Rawal’s Rakhi Brother Rohit Satia Bashes Karan Mehra; Says He Will Unveil The Truth
In an interview with ETimes TV, Rohit Satia said that he will unveil the 'entire truth' as he has already been consulting lawyers for the same. He said, "Now that my name has been dragged into this, I am obviously not happy. My image has been tarnished. I am consulting my lawyers. I am going to come out with the entire truth of this story but you'll have to wait for it. I might even have a press conference."
Rohit Satia further stated that there is a girl in Karan Mehra's life. Notably, he didn't reveal the name and specified the initials of her name which is 'MM'. He said that she is one of the reasons behind Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's separation. Satia said, "Ask Karan who is MM. Those are the initials I am giving out. There's a girl MM in his life. I am not revealing her name now."
Rohit also rubbished claims of Karan Mehra that the former had also assaulted him physically. Satia said, "There is no such video." Looks like the case could get uglier in the coming days. Currently, the couple is fighting for their son Kavish's custody.
Let us tell you, the little boy is staying with Nisha. Fans are eager to unveil the truth about Karan and Nisha's domestic violence case.
