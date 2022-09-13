Nisha Rawal Slams Claims Of Her Having Extra-marital Affair, Says Karan Mehra Wants Full Custody Of Their Son

Nisha Rawal recently held a press conference to refute all the allegations levelled against her by her estranged husband Karan Mehra. It must be noted that Karan had accused Nisha of having an extra-marital affair with her rakhi brother Rohit Satia. However, Rawal has now produced certain proofs in front of the media, to make her case.

The actress produced emails, screenshots and a few videos as proof against Karan whilst to 'back off' and let her live her life peacefully. Nisha did all this in a press conference held on September 12, where she opened up about her side of the story. She also asserted that she is not answerable to anybody.

Rawal said, "Please stop this. This is becoming a drama and it is becoming a media trial. Let’s do this in a civilized way. I feel vulnerable. Stop doing this. I feel scared for myself and my child. What if tomorrow, he (their child) watches the videos, or what if I step out of the home and someone says something in front of my son? Lastly, I am not playing a sympathy card, Karan is in fact playing the sympathy card. I want to raise a child in a healthy environment and if Karan Mehra can’t contribute then please back off. Let me live my life."

The actress further shared that Karan wants full custody of their son. She went on to add, "We were fine with giving visitation rights to Karan, but he declined to accept it and wanted full custody of the child but when he was asked about his work, he claimed to be jobless. How will he take care of the child when he isn't working?" In the press conference, Nisha focused that she doesn't want to sensationalise the entire matter and wants to follow proper legal procedure

It must be noted that Karan and Nisha’s marital woes started last year in June when the latter filed an FIR against Mehra and accused him of domestic violence. Since then, the two have garnered a lot of media attention with respect to their personal lives.