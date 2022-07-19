It is being said that Fanaa will be shifted to OTT platform. However, neither the makers nor the actors have confirmed about the same yet.

Several television shows are going off-air. Recently, there were reports that Nima Denzongpa will be going off-air as new show Pishachini will be aired at 10 pm. Amar Upadhyay's entry was scrapped. However, as per the latest report, the show that stars Surabhi Das in the lead role is not going off-air, but Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh's show Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan is going off-air.

Meanwhile, Surbhi of Nima Denzongpa has confirmed that the show is not going off-air. Also, it is being said that Akshay Kelkar (Suresh) and Sharmila Shinde (Tulika), who had left the show after Iqbal Khan's exit, will be re-entering.

Surbhi clarified to India-Forums that her show is not ending. She said, "The show isn't going off-air as far as I know. We are continuously shooting and there's not any news from channel or production house about the show going off air."

About Akshay and Sharmila's re-entry, she said, "I'm extremely happy for their comeback, we really share a very good bond not only in reel life but also in real life. Also audience wanted to see Suresh and Tulika again so here they are hopefully now people will give us more love. Also, lots of twists and turns coming with their comeback."

Apparently, Nima will be taking new time-slot of 10.30 pm.