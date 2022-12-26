Not Mohsin Khan, THIS Bigg Boss Contestant To Play Lead In Ekta Kapoor's Next Show. Details Inside

Ekta Kapoor is all set to introduce a new show on Colors channel next year. After tasting success with Naagin 6, the TV Czarina has joined hands with the leading GEC for another show, which will air on weekends. Speculations were rife that Mohsin Khan would play the male lead in the fairy-tale based show. It was said that the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata will be seen in a different avatar in the upcoming drama, which will replace Tejasswi Prakash-starrer Naagin 6.

If the latest buzz is to be believed, the makers have finally found their male lead. And no, Mohsin Khan is not playing the protagonist. Yes, you read that right!

Guess who is playing the lead role? None other than Kushal Tandon. Yes, the Bigg Boss 7 contestant is all set to make a splashing return to the small screen after six long years.

KUSHAL TANDON RETURNS TO TV AFTER SIX YEARS

The TV heartthrob will make a grand comeback to fiction space with Ekta Kapoor's much-awaited show, as per a report in a leading daily. Interestingly, the show will turn out to be comeback vehicle to the small screen after six long years.

Kushal Tandon, who has been busy with OTT shows, was last seen on TV in Beyhadh, which also starred Jennifer Winget and Aneri Vajani. His sizzling chemistry with Jennifer had grabbed several eyeballs for the thriller, which aired on Sony TV

KUSHAL TANDON NEW SHOW DETAILS

Several names were approached for Ekta Kapoor's new show but it is Kushal Tandon, who bagged the role. A source close to the show told Bombay Times that the Bebaakee actor is well-suited for the role.

The finite series, which will replace Tejasswi Prakash's hit supernatural show on weekends, is expected to go on floors in the second half of January.

The makers have remained tight-lipped about the other artists of the show. Gossip mills are buzzing with the rumours that Eisha Singh will be seen as the female lead. Although there's no official confirmation but Eisha's name popped up when Mohsin Khan was said to be playing the male lead. It remains to be seen who will bag the character. Things will be clear in the next few days.

Interestingly, Eisha and Mohsin have already showcased their scorching chemistry in a new music video. TV buffs will have to wait for a while before seeing them together in a fiction show.

COLORS CHANNEL UPCOMING SHOWS

The leading GEC will launch a slew of shows next year including Gashmeer Mahajani, Reem Shaikh and Karan Kundrra starrer Bhediya, followed by Agnisakshi and other reality shows. Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 has received an extension of four weeks and hence, the channel has not officially announced the replacement for BB 16 on weekdays and weekends.

Are you excited for Kushal Tandon's new show? Which actress should be cast opposite him?

Stay tuned for more updates.