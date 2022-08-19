TV actress Nupur Alankar, who has acted in the Diya Aur Baati Hum, has quit showbiz and taken sanyaas. Notably, the actress has also moved out of Mumbai and accelerated her spiritual journey. Let us tell you, Nupur has worked in the entertainment industry for almost 27 years.
Nupur Alankar Quits Showbiz And Takes Sanyaas; Says ‘It Is Indeed A Big Step’
Nupur Alankar opened up about her decision of taking sanyaas and quitting showbiz with ETimes TV. She said, "I took sanyaas in February. I am busy visiting pilgrimages and have involved myself in helping those in need. I have always been inclined towards spiritualism and had been following adhyatm, so it was a matter of time before I devoted myself completely to it. I have been blessed to find the right guru Shambhu Sharan Jha, all thanks to my time at CINTAA (Cine and TV Artistes Association), where I worked as a committee member and held health workshops. It brought me contact with my guru and another master healer, which changed the course of my life."
Nupur feels that leaving Mumbai was good for her as she is on her way to the Himalayas. The former actress said, "It is indeed a big step. Being in the Himalayas will uplift and accelerate my spiritual journey. I have rented out my flat in Mumbai to take care of my travel and basic expenses."
She revealed that her sister Jigyaasa was not surprised by her decision. Nupur also admitted that she doesn't miss acting at all. She took sanyaas after her brother-in-law Kaushal Agarwal's arrival from Afghanistan as he was stuck in the country when Taliban took over the country.
Nupur Alankar has also broken ties with her actor-husband Alankar Srivastava by taking sanyaas. She said that he and his family accepted her decision. She said, "I wish Alankar the best in life. It (marriage) was great till it lasted. We aren't together though we haven't taken the legal route for separation."
Talking about Nupur Alankar's career, the actress has acted in shows such as Shaktimaan, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan, Tantra and so on. She has also been a part of movies such as Saawariya, Raja Ji, Sonali Cable, Kyon Kii Mein Jhooth Nahi Bolta and so on.
- Nupur Alankar Loses Contact With Her Brother-In-Law Who Is Stuck In Afghanistan, Says ‘It's About 9 Days Now’
- TV Actress Nupur Alankar’s Brother-In-Law Stuck In Afghanistan, Says ‘It’s A Very Scary Situation Here’
- Salman Khan’s Co-Star Sunita Shirole Needs Financial Help; Says ‘It’s Very Difficult To Survive'
- Veteran Actress Savita Bajaj, Who Was In Dire Need Of Financial Help, Gets Discharged From Hospital
- Nupur Alankar Reveals She Performed Her Mother's Final Rites Alone & Vowed Silence For 3 Months
- Nupur Alankar Thanks Akshay Kumar & Others Who Provided Financial Support For Her Mother’s Treatment
- Renuka Shahane Thanks Akshay Kumar For Helping Her Friend Nupur Alankar; Actress Calls Him An Angel
- Renuka Shahane Helps Friend Nupur Alankar Who Needs Financial Aid; Swaragini Actress Calls Her Angel
- Swaragini Actress Nupur Alankar Meets With An Accident
- Swaragini's Nupur Alankar Is Borrowing Money & Selling Off Jewellery To Survive!
- Nupur Alankar replaces Tuniya in Agle Janam
- Janmashtami 2022: &TV Celebs Open Up About The Speciality Of Lord Krishna's Birthday