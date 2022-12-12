While many TV shows struggle to survive these days, Star Plus’ Pandya Store has managed to complete 600 episodes. The popular ensemble drama’s cast and crew recently got together to celebrate the occasion with zest and enthusiasm. The cast had multiple cake cuttings on the sets to mark the special occasion as well.
Pandya Store Completes 600 Episodes: Kanwar Dhillon Aka Shiva Shares Glimpse Of The Celebrations; WATCH
They partied until the wee hours and Kanwar Dhillon, who plays the role of Shiva in the show, took to his Instagram handle to share a video of the team celebrating the milestone. The actor wrote in his caption, “A team that parties together,rocks together!! We are blessed to have the best ensemble cast that's like family and a team behind the camera that makes shooting a beautiful experience everyday..To many more celebrations and occassions ahead together,cheers team #PandyaStore (sic).”
He also thanked all the fans by saying, “A big shoutout to all the fan clubs for supporting & loving us endlessly through 600 episodes!! Love you all 😘😘😘” As soon as he shared the video, viewers took to the comments section to congratulate the team. KanwarTake a look!
Meanwhile, the current track of the show and Shiva and Raavi’s reunion has been receiving a lot of love from the fans. The drama is also performing spectacularly on the BARC charts. Recently, Pandya Store entered the Top 5 list and secured the fourth spot in the TRP chart.
Pandya Store, which premiered on 25 January 2021, is an official adaptation of Star Vijay's Tamil series Pandian Stores. Produced by Sphere Origins’ Sunjoy Waddhwa and Commal Waddhwa, the show stars Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar and Krutika Desai Khan in the lead roles.
- Latest TRP Ratings: Bigg Boss 16 And Pandya Store Enter Top 5; Anupamaa Witnesses Drop In Numbers
- Latest TRP Ratings: Anupamaa Reclaims Top Spot; Bigg Boss 16 Emerges As Most-Viewed Non-Fiction Show
- Pandya Store’s Kanwar Dhillon Opens Up About Current Track, Reacts To Fans Being Upset With ShiVi Separation
- Pandya Store's Kanwar Dhillon Reveals Why Fans Love His & Alice's Jodi; Actor Promises To Deliver Good Scenes
- Latest TRP Ratings: Top 5 Shows Retain Their Places; Pandya Store Enters Top 10
- Shiny Doshi On Being Bashed By Saraswatichandra Director: I Felt Like Quitting 1000 Times
- Pandya Store Star Kanwar Dhillon Meets His Idol Akshay Kumar; Shares A Childhood Pic With The Actor
- Alice Kaushik Reveals Kanwar Dhillon Proposed To Her During Lockdown, Couple Says They Fell In Love Gradually
- Pandya Store: Pandya Family To Become Rich Post LEAP? Here's What Shiny Doshi Has To Say!
- Pandya Store’s Shiny Doshi Opens Up About Facing Financial Hardships Before Making It Big In The TV Industry
- Pandya Store's Kanwar Dhillon Talks About Playing A Transgender; Reacts To Rumours Of The Show Wrapping Up
- Pandya Store Fame Shrashti Maheshwari Ties The Knot With Karan Vaidya; See Wedding Pictures