Pandya Store Fame Shrashti Maheshwari Ties The Knot With Karan Vaidya; See Wedding Pictures

Pandya Store actress Shrashti Maheshwari got married to an engineer Karan Vaidya on June 19, 2022. The couple tied the knot in Jaipur. Notably, they had an intimate ceremony. Shrashti and Karan also had haldi and sangeet ceremonies a day before their wedding. After wedding, they also hosted a grand reception party for their close friends and family members.

Shrashti Maheshwari and Karan Vaidya's wedding pictures are going viral on social media. Shrashti looked beautiful in a red lehenga with golden embellishments. On the other hand, Karan looked dapper in a white sherwani. They indeed looked amazing together. Fans of the actress have been congratulating her on social media.

Let us tell you, Shrashti Maheshwari opened up about her life partner Karan Vaidya. In an interview with India Forums, she said, "His name is Karan Vaidya. He passed out from IIT Bombay Computer Science in 2017 and is currently working as a founding engineer in a US-based start-up. We met in November. It's an arranged setup. My parents quite liked him and wanted me to meet him and get to know him. We clicked instantly and eventually fell in love."

Talking about Shrashti Maheshwari's career, the actress has acted in shows such as Thapki Pyaar Ki, Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Divya Drishti and so on.