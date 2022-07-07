Pandya Store is one of the popular shows on television. The makers are keeping the viewers hooked to the show. Of late the show has been in the news regarding the twists and it is also being said that the show might go off-air. Recently, Kanwar Dhillon underwent many disguises and was dressed as a transgender during his bhabhi's godhbharai in the show. The actor spoke about playing a transgender and also reacted to the rumours of the show wrapping up.

Talking about playing a transgender, Kanwar said that it is the first time he donned this avatar and called it a challenging and a learning experience. He said that many members from the transgender community had come on the sets during the shoot and they shared many inputs which were helpful for the role.

Advertisement Advertisement

The actor was quoted by Times Of India, "It was challenging and a learning experience because we had many members from the transgender community come on the sets during the shoot. It was interesting to know about their lives and I was very conscious portraying a transgender because I wanted to play the part well. I have tremendous respect for the community and because my character was earlier very different, I had to imbibe many new traits while enacting the role. They also shared many inputs which were helpful for the role. And it was the first time I was playing a transgender."

Regarding the show wrapping up, he said, "Not that I know of. In fact, currently, the show is going through many twists and turns because my character was shown dead. Now, that I am back, there is much more to explore."