Pandya Store is one of the popular shows on television. The makers are keeping the viewers hooked to the show. Of late the show has been in the news regarding the twists and it is also being said that the show might go off-air. Recently, Kanwar Dhillon underwent many disguises and was dressed as a transgender during his bhabhi's godhbharai in the show. The actor spoke about playing a transgender and also reacted to the rumours of the show wrapping up.
Pandya Store's Kanwar Dhillon Talks About Playing A Transgender; Reacts To Rumours Of The Show Wrapping Up
Advertisement
Talking about playing a transgender, Kanwar said that it is the first time he donned this avatar and called it a challenging and a learning experience. He said that many members from the transgender community had come on the sets during the shoot and they shared many inputs which were helpful for the role.
The actor was quoted by Times Of India, "It was challenging and a learning experience because we had many members from the transgender community come on the sets during the shoot. It was interesting to know about their lives and I was very conscious portraying a transgender because I wanted to play the part well. I have tremendous respect for the community and because my character was earlier very different, I had to imbibe many new traits while enacting the role. They also shared many inputs which were helpful for the role. And it was the first time I was playing a transgender."
Regarding the show wrapping up, he said, "Not that I know of. In fact, currently, the show is going through many twists and turns because my character was shown dead. Now, that I am back, there is much more to explore."
Advertisement
- Pandya Store Fame Shrashti Maheshwari Ties The Knot With Karan Vaidya; See Wedding Pictures
- Pandya Store's Simran Budharup Reveals Young Boys & Girls Abused & Gave Rape Threats To Her On Social Media
- Pandya Store's Kanwar Dhillon Wishes To Participate In Khatron Ke Khiladi or Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa In Future
- Pandya Store's Simran Budharup Talks About Her Bond With Shiny Doshi, Actress Says 'We Are Like Family'
- Alice Kaushik And Kanwar Dhillon Open Up About Their Relationship, Share What They Admire About Each Other
- Pandya Store: Will Simran Budharup AKA Rishita Turn Negative In The Show? Here's What The Actress Has To Say!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Chahatein Witnesses A Drop; Bhagya Lakshmi & Pandya Store Enter Top 10
- Pandya Store’s Kanwar Dhillon On His Bond With Alice Kaushik: She Is One Of My Closest People Today
- Pandya Store's Kanwar On Dealing With Fans Who Cross Their Limits & End Up Trolling Other Actors
- Pandya Store Star Akshay Kharodia And His Wife Divya Punetha Blessed With A Baby Girl
- Pandya Store Star Shiny Doshi Calls Simran Budharup Her Younger Sister; Opens Up About Their Off-Screen Bond
- Pandya Store Actress Shrashti Maheshwari To Tie The Knot With Karan Vaidya On June 19 In Jaipur