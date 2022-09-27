Pandya Store is one of the popular shows on television. Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik are seen playing the roles of Shiva and Raavi. Their jodi is loved by fans. The duo is also couple in real life. Kanwar recently revealed why fans love the jodi and also revealed if he thinks that their on screen jodi is getting the love because they also share a strong off-screen bond.
Pandya Store's Kanwar Dhillon Reveals Why Fans Love His & Alice's Jodi; Actor Promises To Deliver Good Scenes
Advertisement
Kanwar was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "Shiva and Raavi have been acknowledged from day one! The day we got introduced on the show, we started getting positive feedback from fans stating that they like the spark between Raavi and Shiva. Shiva and Raavi have an intriguing back story which surely connected pretty well with the viewers. #Shivi's nok-jhok and cute fights are always appreciated. We've got some brilliant scenes to perform and a variety of scenes to perform as actors and thus the audiences connected with ShiVi already before Alice and I bonded personally."
He added, "Having said that, it is obvious that when you have a personal bond and that reflects onscreen, people get to see more of two people together and the love and adulation does double up."
The actor was all praise for his co-star and ladylove Alice Kaushik and said that he is really happy that have got a co-star like her and called her a pretty actress. He added that people love seeing both us together and of course, they are close to each other and that reflects on screen.
Kanwar thanked the audience and fans for their love and adulation and promised to deliver good scenes in the upcoming episodes of the show.
Advertisement
- Latest TRP Ratings: Top 5 Shows Retain Their Places; Pandya Store Enters Top 10
- Shiny Doshi On Being Bashed By Saraswatichandra Director: I Felt Like Quitting 1000 Times
- Pandya Store Star Kanwar Dhillon Meets His Idol Akshay Kumar; Shares A Childhood Pic With The Actor
- Alice Kaushik Reveals Kanwar Dhillon Proposed To Her During Lockdown, Couple Says They Fell In Love Gradually
- Pandya Store: Pandya Family To Become Rich Post LEAP? Here's What Shiny Doshi Has To Say!
- Pandya Store’s Shiny Doshi Opens Up About Facing Financial Hardships Before Making It Big In The TV Industry
- Pandya Store's Kanwar Dhillon Talks About Playing A Transgender; Reacts To Rumours Of The Show Wrapping Up
- Pandya Store Fame Shrashti Maheshwari Ties The Knot With Karan Vaidya; See Wedding Pictures
- Pandya Store's Simran Budharup Reveals Young Boys & Girls Abused & Gave Rape Threats To Her On Social Media
- Pandya Store's Kanwar Dhillon Wishes To Participate In Khatron Ke Khiladi or Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa In Future
- Pandya Store's Simran Budharup Talks About Her Bond With Shiny Doshi, Actress Says 'We Are Like Family'
- Alice Kaushik And Kanwar Dhillon Open Up About Their Relationship, Share What They Admire About Each Other