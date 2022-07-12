There are also rumours that the show will be taking a five-year leap, post which, the Pandya family will become rich and their lifestyle will change.

Of late, Star Plus' Pandya Store has been hitting the headlines. The show was recently in the news as there were speculations that it might go off-air. However, recently, Kanwar Dhillon, who play the role of Shiva, denied and revealed that their track will get interesting now.

A source from the production house clarified that there are no plans for leap right now. While Shiny Doshi reveals she hasn't heard about the leap, Kruttika Desai said there is no confirmation about the same.

Advertisement Advertisement

A source was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "It is true that the Pandya family will undergo lot of changes in the coming days on the show, but there is no leap. There are many changes happening in the script. The entire family used to struggle for money but now they will become rich and so you will see all the members enjoying a lavish lifestyle. The track also revolved around Shiva dying and then coming back. Such twists and turns are important to keep viewers interested in the show."

Shiny Doshi said, "I am not aware of any leap on the show. As the script progresses, there could be changes, but there is no leap happening as of now."