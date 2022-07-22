Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik, who play the roles of Shiva and Raavi on Pandya Store, have finally opened up about their relationship. In a recent interview with BT, the actors shared how their reel love turned real. It must be noted that there have been rumours of their dating for a long time and now, the couple has finally made their relationship official.
Alice Kaushik Reveals Kanwar Dhillon Proposed To Her During Lockdown, Couple Says They Fell In Love Gradually
Speaking about their love story, Kanwar said, “It was a gradual process and not instant. We shared beautiful chemistry on screen, which eventually transformed into real chemistry. Unknowingly, we are similar to our characters — Shiva and Raavi. We would joke about how it would be so chaotic or difficult to play Shiva-Raavi in real life because they are so different and yet, we grew fond of each other over time. And finally, I found that there was more to our connection. Our bond strengthened when we shot through the second lockdown away from our families in Bikaner.”
Alice further shared that Kanwar used to make me laugh throughout the day and she was besotted with his deep and husky voice. Talking about Kanwar’s proposal, the actress added, “He proposed when we were shooting in Gajner in a huge palace and it was during the lockdown, so we were cut off from the world. He couldn’t do anything flashy or overtly romantic, but he knew my love for flowers. He got me a rose and he gave it to me during our lunch break. And then he proposed, asking me to be his girlfriend. I was very happy.”
On being quizzed about plans of engagement, Kanwar said that they both are happy and content in their personal and professional lives at the moment. He is of the opinion that everything else in life will gradually happen when it is supposed to happen. Alice, on the other hand, stated that they both focused on their careers and are happy in our relationship as of now.
