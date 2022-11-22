Star Plus’ beloved drama Pandya Store is currently churning out some high-octane drama with Shiva and Raavi having a major showdown which resulted in Dhara and Raavi leaving the house. It must be noted that due to the misunderstandings, Shiva also questioned Raavi about aborting the baby and if it belonged to someone else. This led to Raavi being distraught by Shiva’s suspicion.
Pandya Store’s Kanwar Dhillon Opens Up About Current Track, Reacts To Fans Being Upset With ShiVi Separation
Kanwar Dhillon, who plays the character of Shiva Pandya in the show, has now opened up about his experience of performing the emotionally loaded scenes. In an interview with India Forums, the actor shared, “Honestly, I love these emotional scenes as it gives a lot of scope for performance and as an artist, I’m quite greedy to do performance-oriented scenes.”
He went on to add, “The emotional quotient is quite high with the current track wherein Shiva and Raavi are having major misunderstandings. Such tracks and high-octane dramatical scenes often drain out the energy out of an actor. Since three to four days, I’m draining my eyes a lot due to the glycerin. My eyes went for a toss post the fourth day. But I’m not complaining as I received a lot of praises from the fans for the same (sic).”
On being quizzed about fans being upset over Shiva and Raavi separation, Kanwar agreed that the honest and genuine #ShiVi fans have mixed feelings about the separation. However, he believes they are also happy to see Alice Kaushik and his performances in the show. With respect to the current track, the actor thinks the misunderstandings are quite justified because Shiva has confronted Raavi a few times and Raavi has accepted a few things as well.
“He has seen a few incidences on his own. The misunderstanding this time is caused by a third person. The pregnancy report added to the confusion leading to the major step that Raavi took. So, all and all, the feedback has been mixed by now,” he shared.
