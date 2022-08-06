Kanwar Dhillon, who is currently seen playing the role of Shiva in Pandya Store, is on cloud nine after meeting his idol Akshay Kumar on the sets of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar. Let us tell you, Akshay will be appearing on the show to promote his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan.
Pandya Store Star Kanwar Dhillon Meets His Idol Akshay Kumar; Shares A Childhood Pic With The Actor
Interestingly, Kanwar Dhillon shared a photo of himself with his favourite Akshay Kumar from the sets of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar. He also attached a childhood picture of himself with Khiladi Kumar in the same post. Kanwar penned a sweet caption for Akshay and revealed how much he loves him.
Kanwar wrote, "What a star & what a chilled out human being. Bachpan se bohot bada fan hoon aur hamesha rahunga! Such a surreal feeling to have shared the same platform with him today on #RavivaarWithStarParivaar with the team of #rakshabandhan KHILADI for a reason..Mr.@akshaykumar P.s. Swipe to see my bachpan ka picture with him!"
In the above picture, one can see Kanwar had a fanboy moment after meeting Akshay Kumar. Looks like, the upcoming episode is going to be an entertaining one for the viewers. For the unversed, Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Raksha Bandhan also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, Smrithi Srikanth and others in key roles.
The film is clashing with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha on August 11, 2022, at the box office. Coming back to Kanwar Dhillon, the actor has been winning hearts with his performance in Pandya Store. His chemistry with Alice Kaushik is being loved by all.
