As we all know, lovebirds Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh are all set to tie the knot on July 9, 2022 in Agra. The couple will have a destination wedding at JP Palace. Their pre-wedding rituals such as Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies will take place at the same venue.
Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh To Do Something For Mother Nature On Their Wedding; Details Inside
Payal and Sangram's wedding is going to be extra special as they will be paying a special tribute to nature and humanity. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sangram Singh said, "It is the most beautiful and auspicious day to do something for nature and humanity. There could not be a nobler beginning for this sacred relationship, where we, on the day of marriage, share our bliss with the world. Mother Nature has given us so much. We need to pay back nature as everything we receive from her whether it be our water, earth... Everything is free and we truly don't deserve this benevolence as human beings."
Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi's wedding will be an intimate affair. The couple will also be throwing a grand reception bash in Delhi and Mumbai. Talking about them, they have been dating each other for 12 years now. They had also got engaged in 2014 in an intimate ceremony.
For the unversed, Sangram is a wrestler, while Payal is an actress, who has worked in several TV shows and films. They give major couple goals to their fans, and always set an example of an ideal couple.
