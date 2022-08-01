After tying the knot on July 9, Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi recently hosted another wedding reception for their family members and friends in Ahmedabad. The actress took to her social media account to share some pictures from the function. She looked stunning in a dark green lehenga and Sangram complemented her in a blue tuxedo.
Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh Host Grand Reception In Ahmedabad, Couple Dazzle In Stunning Outfits, SEE PICS
The duo even got romantic as they posed for the camera and cut a delicious cake at their reception. The lavish reception bash took place on July 31, 2022, Payal gave a sneak peek of the reception party on her IG account and penned a note in the caption, which can be read as: “Medicines can cure diseases but only Doctors can cure patients.” Check out the post here
It must be noted that Payal And Sangram tied the knot in Agra after dating each other for over a decade. The couple first hosted a grand wedding reception for their friends and industry colleagues in New Delhi on July 14. The aforementioned Ahmedabad function happens to be their second reception party.
In an earlier interview with News 18, Payal said, “I always knew that if I have to settle, I have to settle with him and I think he also knew it. It was just that we were waiting to take that plunge.”
On the professional front, the actress was recently seen as a contestant on Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp. She emerged as the first runner on the reality show.
- Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh Look Regal At Their Wedding Reception In New Delhi, See Pics
- Payal Rohatgi Performs Pag Phera Ritual Post Wedding; Shares Video
- Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh Enter Wedlock
- Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh Visit 850 Years Old Temple In Agra To Seek Blessings; Share Loved Up Pics
- Lock Upp Fame Payal Rohatgi Looks Resplendent In Pink Bandhani Suit At Her Mehndi Ceremony; SEE PICS
- Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh To Do Something For Mother Nature On Their Wedding; Details Inside
- Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh Share Teaser Video Of Their Wedding Invitation On Social Media; WATCH
- Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh Finalise Their Wedding Destination; Here’s Where They’ll Tie The Knot!
- Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh Share Details About Their Destination Wedding; Read Statements
- Exclusive! Payal Rohatgi & Sangram Singh To Face Trouble In Their Marital Life? Predicts Psychic Reader
- Sangram Singh’s Family Wanted Him To Get Married To A Village Girl; Payal Rohatgi Talks About Sangram’s Mom
- Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh To Have Destination Wedding On July 9; Details Inside