Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh Look Regal At Their Wedding Reception In New Delhi, See Pics

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh got married in an intimate ceremony in Agra on July 9. The couple’s wedding ceremony was only graced by their family members. And now, the two are hosting a grand wedding reception for their friends and industry colleagues in New Delhi. The duo also shared an invite for fans via social media to join them virtually for their big day today.

The reception invite said, “We request your honourable self to grace the occasion and bless us with your presence – The Wedding Reception (of) Payal Ke Sangram. Please join to us to celebrate this soulful union on 14th July 2022, 7:30 pm onwards.”

This was followed by Payal and Sangram’s wedding pictures making their way on the internet. The newlyweds looked regal as they posed for the reception pictures. Payal was seen wearing a shimmery gown with a cut-out around her waist. The actress completed her look by donning sindoor, bangles and some stunning silver jewellery. Sangram, on the other hand, complimented her beautifully in a black and white tux.

The couple’s reception function occurred at Silver Oak, India Habitat Centre in the national capital. Earlier in the day, Payal had also shared some glimpses of post-wedding rituals on her social media handle with a note that said, “What is meant to be will be #pagphera."

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh tied the knot after dating each other for over a decade. The couple announced their wedding news after Payal completed her participation in Lock Upp. Sangram had even made a guest appearance on the reality show to propose to her.