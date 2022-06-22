Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi are all set to tie the knot on July 9 after dating each other for 12 years. The lovebirds, who are currently preparing for their big day, have now shared pictures from their pre-wedding photoshoot and they look extremely happy and joyous.
Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh Share Teaser Video Of Their Wedding Invitation On Social Media; WATCH
It must be noted that the couple has finalised Agra as the venue for their destination wedding. The invites have been rolled out and Payal also shared a glimpse of it with her fans on her social media. The actress posted a small teaser of her wedding invitation and wrote, "We will be humbled with your blessings".
As soon as she released the video, fans showered their blessings on the couple in the comments section. Take a look!
Meanwhile, in a recent interview with ETimes TV, Sangram opened up about their wedding venue and said, “We were planning to host our wedding in Rajasthan or Payal’s hometown, Ahmedabad. However, we have locked Agra as the venue. It’s convenient for everyone, including my family in my hometown, Rohtak (Haryana). They will take around four hours to reach the destination.”
Earlier, Payal has revealed that there was a time when their families had given up on them. However, they realised that their parents are old and they have to do things to make them happy especially since Sangram’s mother’s dream is to see him get married. Singh had also added that he thought this was the right time as his mother has been waiting for his nuptials for years.
For the uninitiated, the couple’s marriage will be an intimate ceremony. However, they will follow it up by hosting a grand reception party for their industry friends in Mumbai.
- Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh Finalise Their Wedding Destination; Here’s Where They’ll Tie The Knot!
- Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh Share Details About Their Destination Wedding; Read Statements
- Exclusive! Payal Rohatgi & Sangram Singh To Face Trouble In Their Marital Life? Predicts Psychic Reader
- Sangram Singh’s Family Wanted Him To Get Married To A Village Girl; Payal Rohatgi Talks About Sangram’s Mom
- Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh To Have Destination Wedding On July 9; Details Inside
- Payal Rohatgi Mocks Kangana Ranaut For Dhaakad’s Failure At Box Office; Says 'Karma Is A B***H'
- Payal Rohatgi To Tie The Knot With Boyfriend Sangram Singh On July 21 In A Simple Wedding
- Payal Rohatgi Slams Kangana Ranaut; Says Munawar Faruqui Was 'Made The Winner' Of Lock Upp
- Munawar Faruqui Reacts To Sunil Pal Accusing Him Of Vulgar Jokes; Reveals If He Will Participate In Bigg Boss
- Payal Rohatgi Opens Up About Skipping The Success Bash Of Lock Upp, Says ‘Sangram & I Are Not Party People’
- Exclusive: Payal Rohatgi's Life Lessons Post Lock Upp
- Lock Upp Finale Winner: Munawar Faruqui Wins Kangana Ranaut's Show With Rs 20 Lakh Prize Money