Payal Rohtagi Is All Smiles As She Dances With Sangram Singh At Their Sangeet

Lock Upp fame Payal Rohatgi is all set to get married to her wrestler-boyfriend Sangram Singh today (July 9) in Agra. The couple had been together since past 12 years. The pre-wedding festivities started with mehendi ceremony. Payal looked radiant in a bright pink and orange bandhani salwar suit as she was getting her mehendi. Recently, she also shared a few pictures with Sangram from the ceremony and captioned it as, "A woman's most precious jewel is the man she marries ❤️." In the pictures, Payal looked beautiful in orange-green lehenga while Sangram looked dapper in black.

Ahead of their wedding, Payal's brother shared a glimpse of Payal's romantic performance from their Sangeet ceremony, which was held yesterday (July 8), by sharing a video on his Instagram account.

