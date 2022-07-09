At haldi, which was held recently, Payal looked radiant in yellow traditional dress with floral jewellery. She was seen smiling and cheering as their relatives were seen applying haldi on Sangram. Payal also shared a video in which she was seen in all smiles as they performed haldi ceremony.

Lock Upp fame Payal Rohatgi and her boyfriend, wrestler Sangram Singh are set to tie the knot today (July 9) in Agra. Payal has been shared some beautiful pictures from her pre-wedding ceremonies. The wedding festivities started from Mehendi followed by Sangeet. On day 3, haldi was held. Ahead of their wedding, the couple also performed puja at an ancient temple, seeking God's blessings for their wedded life. The couple was joined by their parents as they took part in a ceremony at the temple.

The Lock Upp finalist also shared a few dreamy pictures from their Sangeet ceremony. In one of the pictures shared by her brother, Payal was seen sitting, while her brother and mother were seen blessing her by kissing her. In other pictures, the duo was seen posing with the to-be-bride. Her brother shared these pictures and captioned it as, "The greatest gift God gave us is each other ❤️ #sangeet #familylove."

Moviee'ing Momentss shared a few pictures from the couple's Sangeet photoshoot and captioned it as, "Some grooves, love and lots of fun. Thats what sangeet night is for. Glimpse of @payalrohatgi & @sangramsingh_wrestler sangeet happened last night."

The sangeet ceremony was held yesterday night (July 8) in Agra. Payal looked stunning in a white and gold lehenga and groom-to-be donned a kurta-pyjama. The couple was all smiles as they were seen dancing with each other.

(Images Source: Instagram)