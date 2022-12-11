Pearl V Puri Defends Good Friend Shalin Bhanot, Says People Do Things Which They Don't Mean To On Bigg Boss

Shalin Bhanot is currently in the news after host Salman Khan asked him to press the buzzer in order to save his friends Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer from elimination by forgoing Rs 25 lakh from the cash prize of the show. The incident took place in yesterday’s Weekend Ka Vaar and Shalin decided not to press the buzzer which resulted in Tina getting evicted from the house. The actor’s decision has come under scrutiny and the comments he later made in front of Sreejita about Tina have also drawn a lot of flak from the netizens.

Meanwhile, Shalin’s good friend Pearl V Puri has spoken in support of the actor. Pearl was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, “I have known Shalin for years now, one thing that comes to my mind is his trait of always sticking by and for his friends, He's close to his parents. I've seen him in his good times and also during his struggles. I think one thing I can vouch for is, this man hasn't changed even a bit in like a decade. He's a good friend to have.”

Speaking about the episode and the big twist, Puri went on to add, 'Bigg Boss is a difficult game because you've to stay with unknown people for quite a while and during those times how people are reacting should not be associated to their personality, because at times, just to be true to yourself and the game, we do certain things which we don't mean to, like in a friendly match also both sides try to win, so take it as a game whosoever is playing and I really wish Shalin all the very best.”

It must be noted that Tina has once again been bought back into the show. This happened after Bigg Boss gave Shalin another chance to redeem his actions at the cost of losing Rs 25 lakh from the prize money. However, in spite of doing this, Datta wasn’t impressed and called Shalin a fake friend for not saving her from elimination in the first place. She added that she saw him badmouth her and rejoice by dancing and singing when she left the house.