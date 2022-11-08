Vikram Singh Chauhan Takes 6-Month-Old Daughter To Her 1st Swimming Lesson; Shares Cute Pic

Vikram Singh Chauhan, who made his acting debut with Zee TV's hit show Qubool Hai in 2013, became a household name after playing the lead role of Atharva in Star Plus' Jaana Na Dil Se Door opposite Shivani Surve.

He later featured in several other popular TV shows including Ek Deewana Tha and Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka. Produced by Gul Khan, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka fetched good TRPs and went off-air in 2020.

Since then, the actor has been away from TV and is busy with web shows as well as films. While he's doing well professionally, the actor is in a happy space personally too.

Vikram's wife Sneha Shukla welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Sia, in May this year and the couple is busy nurturing their little munchkin since then.

Taking out time from his busy schedule, the actor has been spending quality time with his baby girl and often shares adorable pictures with her on internet.

Advertisement

Recently, Vikram took baby Sia to her first swimming class. Taking to social media, the Million Dollar Girl actor shared the news with his followers with a super cute picture.

In the photo, the TV star is all smiles as he's posing in a swimming pool with six-month-old baby Sia in his hands. Posting it on Instagram, he wrote, "First swimming lesson with (heart emoji)"

Take a look at the post here:

The picture clearly shows that spending time with his daughter Sia makes Vikram happiest. The baby's face isn't visible in this photo as well. Looks like, fans have to wait a little longer to see Sia's face.

Isn't the snap super adorable? Tell us in the comment section below.

Besides making a name for himself on the small screen, Vikram is now hustling to establish himself on OTT and films. On the web front, he has been a part of shows like Baarish (ALTBalaji), Chattis Aur Maina (Disney+Hostar), Ramyug (MX Player), and Ajay Devgn's debut series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.

He made his Bollywood debut with the 2015 film The Perfect Girl and went on to be a part of Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 and Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari. His next release will be Pooja Meri Jaan. Written and directed by Navjot Gulati, the thriller is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. It also stars Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur, and Vijay Raaz in key roles.