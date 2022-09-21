Popular Comedian Raju Srivastava Passes Away

His nephew Kushal Srivastava told ETimes TV, "Yes, it is true. He passed away half an hour back. We all are at AIIMS. His entire family is here. We haven't decided on the last rites yet."

Raju Srivastava AKA Raju Srivastav, who was admitted to All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi after he suffered a heart attack on August 10, passed away today (September 21) at the age of 58, in Delhi. As per news agency ANI, his family confirmed his death.



While the whole country was praying for his recovery, his family and friends- Sunil Pal and Shekhar Suman had been updating about his health. They said that doctors were treating him well and he was stable. His wife Shikha and brother Deepu had called him a fighter. His family even requested people not to spread rumours as it affects the family's morale.



The actor was admitted to AIIMS after he experienced chest pain and collapsed while working out. It was said that the comedian collapsed while he was running on the treadmill in a South Delhi gym and was rushed to the hospital by his trainer where he was administered CPR followed by an angioplasty. Soon, he slipped into coma and was in ICU on ventilator support.

Raju, a stand-up comic who joined the BJP in 2014, received recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. The comedian had worked in Hindi films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay To Goa and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. He had also participated in Bigg Boss 3. A few weeks ago, he was seen in India's Laughter Champion. He was the chairperson of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.