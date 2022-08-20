Pranali Rathod Says Her Favourite Co-Star Is Harshad Chopda; Reveals Who Is Most-Adored Person On YRKKH Sets

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular shows on television. The lead actors of the show Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda are winning hearts with their amazing performance and are most-loved jodis on television. The duo is also hitting the headlines for their bond with each other and with other co-stars in Ravivaar With Star Parivaar. Recently, Pranali spoke about her favourite co-star and revealed whi is most-adored person on YRKKH sets.

Talking about her favourite co-star, Pranali was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "Well, I would say it's Harshad, I have been with him for the longest time and this journey has been absolutely amazing."

When asked, who she thinks is most-adored person on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sets, she said, "It's me, jokes apart, all of them are adorable so cannot take one name."