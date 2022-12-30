Ex-Bigg Boss Winner & Mom-To-be Gauahar Khan Flaunts Baby Bump At Sister-In-Law’s Birthday Bash - PICS
Popular actress and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan is currently beaming with joy as she's expecting her first child with husband Zaid Darbar.
Earlier this month, the couple took to social media and shared the good news with fans in the cutest way possible. They posted an adorable animated video and announced that they'll be welcoming their little munchkin next year.
Gauahar Khan, who is super excited to welcome her baby after two years of marriage, recently attended the grand birthday bash of her sister-in-law Anam Dardar who is also a popular social media influencer.
Several photos and videos from the birthday bash are currently doing the rounds on social media.
Gauahar Looked Gorgeous At Anam’s B’day Bash
Gauahar opted for a green-hued sharara for the bash and looked gorgeous in it. The pregnancy glow was very much visible on her face. Anam, on the other hand, wore a pink-hued outfit. Taking to social media, the actress posted a few pictures with Anam and wished her.
Gauahar’s Birthday Wish For ‘Choti Nanand’
In the caption, she wrote, 'The cutest little soul! Badmaash, pyaari, bacchi anamdarbar97 happy birthday my choti nanand. May Allah bless you with the best! May Allah protect you and keep u guided. Ameen. Have the best year of your life. Love you.' In the photos, Gauahar is seen hugging Anam as she cradles the actress' baby bump.
Gauahar Khan Flaunted Baby Bump
While the 'Rocket Singh' actress tried her best to hide her baby bump with a sheer dupatta, it is visible in some photos which are going viral on social media. Here are those pictures.
Five days before their wedding anniversary, the much-in-love couple announced the pregnancy with an animated video on Instagram and wrote, 'Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem. Need all your love and prayers. Ma sha Allah! pixiedustdesign showering their best on us from our wedding to this beautiful new journey too.'
Gauahar-Zaid’s Love Story
During the COVID-19 lockdown, the duo first met each other at a grocery store. Later, Zaid messaged her on social media and won Gauahar's heart by calling her the 'most beautiful woman.' Soon, they started dating each other and exchanged wedding vows on December 25, 2020.
- Gauahar Khan Opens Up About Her Pregnancy For The FIRST Time: I Can’t Put My Finger On Exactly How...
- Armaan Kohli-Sofia Hayat Case To Be Re-Opened; Latter Says ‘They Want To Know If I Want To Continue With Case’
- Kamya Panjabi Gets Emotional As She Remembers Her Late Friend Pratyusha Banerjee; See Post
- Kushal Tandon Teases Ex-GF Gauahar Khan As She Remembers Her Bigg Boss 7 Win
- Armaan Kohli's Drug Case: Bombay High Court Rejects Former Bigg Boss 7 Contestant's Bail Plea
- Sofia Hayat Says Armaan Kohli Had Asked For Her Forgiveness; Adds He Promised To Become A Better Person
- NCB Raids Bigg Boss 7 Contestant And Actor Armaan Kohli's House: Report
- Late Actress Pratyusha Banerjee's Father Opens Up About His Financial Crisis
- Bigg Boss 7 Fame Ajaz Khan's Bail Application Rejected By Mumbai Court In Connection To Drugs Case
- Exclusive: Sofia Hayat Names Troll Who Accused Her Of Fling With Abhinav Shukla
- Sofia Hayat Slams A Troll Who Accused Her Of Sleeping With Abhinav Shukla; Exposes Her Instagram DMs
- Armaan Kohli Expresses Displeasure Over Reports Of Him Requesting Salman Khan To Allow Him In Bigg Boss 15