Ex-Bigg Boss Winner & Mom-To-be Gauahar Khan Flaunts Baby Bump At Sister-In-Law’s Birthday Bash - PICS

Popular actress and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan is currently beaming with joy as she's expecting her first child with husband Zaid Darbar.

Earlier this month, the couple took to social media and shared the good news with fans in the cutest way possible. They posted an adorable animated video and announced that they'll be welcoming their little munchkin next year.

Gauahar Khan, who is super excited to welcome her baby after two years of marriage, recently attended the grand birthday bash of her sister-in-law Anam Dardar who is also a popular social media influencer.

Several photos and videos from the birthday bash are currently doing the rounds on social media.