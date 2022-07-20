Prince Narula Reveals Karan Kundrra Took Care Of His Expenses; Opens Up About His Bollywood Plans

Prince Narula is known as the king of reality shows as he has won Roadies X2, Splitsvilla 8, Bigg Boss 9 and Nach Baliye 9. Despite being a reality show king, the Roadies fame couldn't make it to the big screen. Notably, he is very keen to make his mark on the big screen.

Recently, in an interview with RJ Kannan, Prince Narula opened up about his struggling days and revealed that Karan Kundrra used to take care of his expenses. Prince said that he gave gym training to Karan for 6 months while the latter took care of his expenses when the former didn't have any work.

While sharing his Bollywood plans, Prince Narula said, "Everyone wants to be seen on the big screen, but they have so many star children to cast that we don't know if we'll ever get the chance. Even if we get a role, it will be a brother's role or some other role (side role). So, I feel like whatever you do, you have to excel at it and I feel like I'm really good at reality TV."

Prince also said that people's perception of Bollywood has changed after the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. He said, "People love star kids, it's not their fault that their parents are stars. They also have to work hard. It's not like they can move ahead in life without working hard because there are many star kids who have flopped. So, I feel it is your hard work that counts, that is the only thing that matters."

Talking about Prince Narula's personal life, the TV star got married to actress Yuvika Chaudhary after dating for a few years.