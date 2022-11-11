Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Father Opens Up About Her Game, Says She Was Raised To Stand Up For Herself

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has clearly emerged as the breakout contestant of Bigg Boss 16. The actress is currently impressing one and all with her gameplay on the reality show. Fans can’t seem to get enough of her fierceness and how she takes a stand in the house. She regularly trends on social media for being vocal on the show and for putting across her points.

Now, Priyanka's father Mahavir Singh Chahar has opened up about her performance on Bigg Boss. He revealed that his daughter is raised in an Army family and she was taught to never take disrespect whilst always standing up for herself.

“Priyanka has been brought up in an army family and she's been raised to always stand up for herself and never take disrespect. In our house, we don't consider anger or loud voices as negative but believe that anger should be used in the right situations at the right time. Raising your voice at the right time is a way to silence the voice of the wrongful,” Mahavir told ETimes TV,

“We taught her to laugh in the face of life's miseries because she's stronger than any of her problems. That's how we have raised our girl, and hope she inspires all the young women out there to always speak up and stand for themselves," he added.

It must be noted that Priyanka first shot to fame with her TV show, Udaariyaan. The actress’ on-screen chemistry with Ankit Gupta was loved by all and now, they both are currently seen in Bigg Boss 16. For the unversed, Priyanka and Ankit share a close bond and were finalized for the show together.

During her entry, Priyanka opened up about her family and said, "My entire family is happy with my decision to do Bigg Boss. They never watch Bigg Boss and unka koi lena dena nahi with this industry or the show. They are not very aware of the show. But they are happy with my decision as I am happy. They always support my decision and they react to my emotions, if I am happy they are also happy."