Punyashlok Ahilyabai: Resham Tipnis To Play Dwarkabai; The Show To Take Eight-Year Leap

Sony TV's show Punyashlok Ahilyabai has been grabbing everyone's attention with its ongoing plot. The makers are all set to bring a new twist to the show by bringing Malhar Rao Holkar's second wife Dwarkabai. According to ETimes TV, Punyashlok Ahilyabai will be taking an eight-year leap, and veteran actress Resham Tipnis will be seen playing the role of Dwarkabai in the show.

A source told the portal, "She is a complicated character, who is the anti-hero to Ahilyabai's brilliance and transformational ideas. The grey tones in the character are set to grab eyeballs, with several twists and character development in the show." The portal contacted Resham Tipnis to confirm the news, and interestingly, she also stated that she will be seen as Dwarkabai in Punyashlok Ahilyabai.

The Bigg Boss Marathi 1 fame told the portal, "The show is taking a leap of eight years and the main two wives of Malhar Rao Holkar, Gautamibai and Dwarkabai, both characters will have new faces. I play Dwarkabai, Malhar Rao Holkar's second wife. My character has a little grey shade to it. I will not say she is negative but she has a grey shade. The character is going to be there for a longer period of time. The track will be on-air soon this month."

Advertisement Advertisement

Talking about Resham Tipnis, she has acted in several Marathi and Hindi TV shows. She acted in shows such as Shrimaan Shrimati, Gudgudee, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Ghar Ek Sapnaa, Adaalat, Assal Pahune Irsaal Namune, Aboli and so on.

Coming back to Punyashlok Ahilyabai, the show stars Aetashaa Sansgiri and Gaurav Amlani as Ahilyabai Holkar and Khaderao Holkar respectively. It has to be noted that it also stars Rajesh Shringarpure, who was with Resham Tipnis in Bigg Boss Marathi 1 house.