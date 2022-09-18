Qubool Hai Fame Nishi Singh Passes Away Just Two Days After Her 50th Birthday

Nishi Singh, who has featured in several TV shows such as Hitler Didi, Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz and Tenali Rama, passed away today (September 18) around 3 pm. The actress is survived by her husband and two children. Nishi was battling serious health woes following a stroke of paralysis in September 2020.

Her husband, writer-actor Sanjay Singh Bhadli, spoke with ETimes TV and said, “After she suffered the second stroke on February 3 (a year after the first stroke), she started showing signs of recovery. However, she suffered another one in May 2022 and her health started deteriorating. We admitted her to the hospital and she was discharged later.”

He went on to add, “Last few weeks, she found it difficult to eat because of a severe throat infection. She stopped eating solid food and we could only feed her liquids. The biggest irony is that we celebrated her 50th birthday the day before yesterday (September 16). Though she couldn’t talk, she seemed very happy. I requested her to eat her favourite besan ka laddoo and she did.”

However, the actress complained of uneasiness and was immediately rushed to the hospital last evening, where she passed away around 3 pm. Sanjay also revealed that his daughter had quit her studies and skipped her board exams to take care of her mother. He further shared that he had sought financial help two years ago due to the mounting medical expenses and the fact that he couldn’t work as he was taking care of Nishi.

Sanjay said that a few of his friends and industry people such as Ramesh Taurani, Gul Khan, Surbhi Chandna, and CINTAA helped them monetarily. However, he concluded by stating that he still had to sell their house and car in March to take care of the expenses.