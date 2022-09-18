Nishi Singh, who has featured in several TV shows such as Hitler Didi, Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz and Tenali Rama, passed away today (September 18) around 3 pm. The actress is survived by her husband and two children. Nishi was battling serious health woes following a stroke of paralysis in September 2020.
Qubool Hai Fame Nishi Singh Passes Away Just Two Days After Her 50th Birthday
Her husband, writer-actor Sanjay Singh Bhadli, spoke with ETimes TV and said, “After she suffered the second stroke on February 3 (a year after the first stroke), she started showing signs of recovery. However, she suffered another one in May 2022 and her health started deteriorating. We admitted her to the hospital and she was discharged later.”
He went on to add, “Last few weeks, she found it difficult to eat because of a severe throat infection. She stopped eating solid food and we could only feed her liquids. The biggest irony is that we celebrated her 50th birthday the day before yesterday (September 16). Though she couldn’t talk, she seemed very happy. I requested her to eat her favourite besan ka laddoo and she did.”
However, the actress complained of uneasiness and was immediately rushed to the hospital last evening, where she passed away around 3 pm. Sanjay also revealed that his daughter had quit her studies and skipped her board exams to take care of her mother. He further shared that he had sought financial help two years ago due to the mounting medical expenses and the fact that he couldn’t work as he was taking care of Nishi.
Sanjay said that a few of his friends and industry people such as Ramesh Taurani, Gul Khan, Surbhi Chandna, and CINTAA helped them monetarily. However, he concluded by stating that he still had to sell their house and car in March to take care of the expenses.
- Aha Shows A Glimpse Into The Life Of A Child Bride With ‘Qubool Hai?’ – Watch Teaser
- Chahatt Khanna On Not Returning To TV: I Can’t Be A Part Of Something That I Can’t Relate To
- Rithvik Dhanjani Pens Adorable Birthday Wish For Surbhi Jyoti; Says ‘I Feel I Only Know You A Little Now’
- Qubool Hai 2.0's Karan Singh Grover On His Kissing Scene With Surbhi Jyoti: It Just Kind Of Flowed
- Karan Singh Grover And I Are Very Close: Qubool Hai 2.0's Nehalaxmi Iyer (Exclusive)
- Surbhi Jyoti Expresses Desire To Do Negative Role: ‘If An Impactful Character Comes, I Will Do It For Free'
- Karan Singh Grover Tests Positive For COVID-19; Actor Stuck In Serbia
- Surbhi Jyoti Shares Qubool Hai 2.0 Poster; Fans Excited To Watch Her & Karan Singh Grover As Asad & Zoya Again
- It's Official! Surbhi Jyoti And Karan Singh Grover To Reunite For Qubool Hai 2 On Zee5
- Ishqbaaz's Nisha Singh Bhadli Suffers Paralysis; Actor-Husband Sanjay Seeks Financial Aid
- Qubool Hai 2.0: Karan Singh Grover, Surbhi & Shalini To Reunite; Gul Won't Be Associated With It!
- Qubool Hai's Additi Gupta Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Reveals She Didn't Have Any Symptoms