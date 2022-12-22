Star Bharat's RadhaKrishn ENDING After 4 Yrs, Sumedh Mudgalkar In Emotional Note Says 'Farewell Is Here'

One of the long-running shows on Star Bharat, Swastik Productions' RadhaKrishn premiered in October 2008 and has been winning hearts since then.

Featuring Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh in the titular roles of Lord Krishna and Radha respectively, the mythological series earned huge appreciation and was among the top-rated shows across channels during the initial years.

Over the last couple of months, the ratings of RadhaKrishn have decreased. But, its loyal audience still love watching it daily. However, here comes a piece of bad news for them.

After a long run of over four years, the much-loved show is finally coming to an end. Yes, you read that right! RadhaKrishn is set to go off-air next month.

Sumedh Mudgalkar, the popular Kanha of small-screen, took to social media recently and confirmed the news. In a heartfelt note, he shared his emotions with fans and announced that 'farewell is here'. Along with the note, he also posted a few stunning pictures in his Lord Krishna getup and asked his well-wishers to 'accept the inevitable'.

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, "We know some parts of life are inevitable. But when you actually face them, that's the only time you realise what you were going to face. This was the first picture in Shri Krishn's getup which is 6 and a half years old. That's how the journey started. Rest is what we all saw. And now, this is how it ends."

He added, "Farewell is here. I am still processing all of it, some things are too close to understand how life's gonna be after them. All I know is I feel honoured! To have lived this journey, with such gems, from professionals to fans! I know it must be difficult for many as this show has touched them. But let's accept the inevitable and cherish the moments gone and what's remaining to be done. Thank you so much! Radhe Radhe. Hare Krishn."

Well, fans are surely going to miss RadhaKrishn.

For the unversed, the show will reportedly end on January 14 and will be replaced by Meri Saas Bhoot Hai from January 16 onwards. It features Kajal Chauhan, Sushmita Mukerjee, and Vibhav Roy in the lead roles.