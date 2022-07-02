Recently, Shailesh Lodha quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after being a part of the show for more than 13 years. Meanwhile, it has been speculated for a while now that Raj Anadkat, who is popular for portraying the role of Tapu, may also bid adieu to the show.
After Shailesh Lodha, Raj Anadkat Quits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Auditions For New Tapu Begin: Reports
It must be noted that the young actor hasn’t been shooting for the past few days. However, neither Raj nor the producers have given any statement about it. In the meantime, when
Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide was asked about Raj Anadkat's exit, he told Pinkvilla, "As artists, we don't know if he has quit the show but he had some health issues due to which he hasn't been shooting for the past few days. I haven't seen him on the set."
According to an India Today report, auditions for the new Tapu have begun. For the uninitiated, Raj Anadkat had replaced actor Bhavya Gandhi in the role of Tapu back in 2017. There were rumours of him quitting the show in December last year as well but it looks like he has finally bid farewell to the long-running sitcom this time.
Talking about Raj Anadkat, the 25-year-old is currently vacationing in Dubai with his mother and sister. The actor. who keeps his fans and followers abreast via social media, recently also dropped a cryptic message about some special news whilst uploading a picture with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh.
Asit Kumarr Modi's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has continued to entertain the viewers for more than 13 years now. The popular show has an ensemble cast of talented actors including Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Sunayana Fozdar, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi and more.
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Raj Anadkat Teams Up With Ranveer Singh For 'Special Project'
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Is Shailesh Lodha Quitting Show? Here's What Producer Asit Modi Has To Say!
- Asim Riaz-Shehnaaz Gill Tweet To Raj Anadkat-Munmun Dutta Link-Up; Have A Look At TV Controversies Of 2021
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Raj Anadkat aka Tapu Not Quitting The Show!
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Is Raj Anadkat Quitting The Show? Here's What Asit Modi Has To Say!
- Munmun Dutta & Raj Anadkat React To Dating Rumours; Actress Says ‘It Didn’t Take 13 Mins To RIP My Dignity’
- Raj Anadkat & Munmun Dutta Trend On Twitter For Their Alleged Relationship; Netizens Make Tapu-Babita Memes
- Are Munmun Dutta And Raj Anadkat Of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah A Couple, Defying Age Difference?
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Shooting Cancelled After Raj Anadkat & Mandar Chandwadkar Report Being Sick
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Netizens Link Raj Anadkat Aka Tapu With Munmun Dutta Aka Babita; Read Why
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Raj Anadkat Reacts To Reports Of Having A Tiff With Dilip Joshi
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Dilip Joshi Responds To Rumours Of Differences With Co-Star Raj Anadkat