Raj Anadkat To Sailesh Lodha: 3 Popular Actors Who Left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah In Last 2 Years
SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah started in 2008 and has been among the most loved sitcoms on the small screen currently.
Featuring Dilip Joshi as Jethalal, it is counted among the longest-running TV shows which is still performing well on the TRP charts. However, several popular actors including Disha Vakani, Bhavya Gandhi, and Nidhi Bhanushali bid goodbye to the comedy series.
In the last two years, a few actors left the show. Let's take a look at the list here.
Raj Anadkat
Raj Nadkat, who became a household name after playing the pivotal role of Tappu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is the latest actor to confirm his exit from the show. Taking to social media two days ago, he shared the news with fans in a long note and wrote, 'Hello everyone, it's time to lay all questions and speculation to rest. My association with Neela Film Productions and 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has officially ended. It has been a wonderful journey of learning, making friends and having some of the best years of my career. I would like to thank everyone who supported me in this journey. The entire team of TMKOC, my friends, family and of course all of you.'
Sailesh Lodha
Actor Sailesh Lodha, who played the titular role in the show for around 14 years, left the show earlier this year. He played the narrator and fans used to love his performance as Taaral Mehta. While he chose not the reveal any specific reason behind leaving the show, he had indirectly hinted several times that all is not well between him and the show's producer Asit Modi. After his exit, actor Sachin Shroff replaced him in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
Neha Mehta
Neha Mehta essayed the pivotal role of Taarak Mehta's wife Anjali for over 12 years in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Earlier this year, she finally talked about her exit from the show and revealed that her dues for the last six months were still pending. In an interview, she said, 'The last six months' money is pending. After I quit the show, I called them a few times regarding my pending dues. I don't like complaining... hopefully, there will be a solution soon and I will get my hard-earned money.'
