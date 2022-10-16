Recently, the news of Rajev Paul getting married again went viral on social media after the actor posted a picture on Instagram, where he was seen in a wedding setup with a bride. He shared this picture with the following caption, "They say once bitten twice shy...But still..It's worth a try...Once again...all the vows...the rituals...Itne saare log shaadi kar rahe hai. Koi Karwa Chauth mana raha hai (So many people are getting married. Some are observing Karwa Chauth)...Well...now it's time...Happiness for all." (sic).
Rajev Paul Denies Getting Married Again, Says The Picture He Shared Was From The Sets Of Sasural Simar Ka 2
However, Rajiv has now clarified that he is still single. He told ETimes TV, "No, I haven't married. This picture is from the sets of my show Sasural Simar Ka 2. Everyone on our show is getting married and this picture is from the shooting. So I just thought of sharing it on social media and write about how everyone is getting married all around. I didn't know that everyone would take it so seriously and think that I got married."
Even though the actor posted it for fun, many of his friends and colleagues did believe it and started messaging him. It must be noted that Rajev was previously married to Delnaaz Irani for 14 years. They tied the knot in 1998 and their divorce was finalised in 2012.
On being quizzed about getting married again, Rajev said that he has no plans of getting married anytime soon. He said, "There is no wedding happening in my life anytime soon or even in the future. I am very content and happy with my life and the way it is going. Yes, after I putting up the post, I got many calls and messages from my relatives and friends congratulating me and asking when I got married. I want to clarify to everyone that I haven't tied the knot!"
