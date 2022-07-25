Rajiv Adatia, who was seen in Bigg Boss 15, is participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Recently, the reality TV personality spoke to media about his experience on the adventure-based reality show and also reacted to Ranveer Singh's bold photoshoot.
Talking about his experience in Rohit Shetty's show, Rajiv said that although it was fun, it was scary. He also added that he proved people wrong who thought that he would be eliminated in the first week itself.
Rajiv said, "Khatron Ke Khiladi
was fun but very scary. I proved people wrong who thought that I would get out in the first week itself but I am still in the show. I had never thought that I would ever participate in a show like Khatron Ke Khiladi
. But I am happy I did it and one of the biggest shows TRP wise."
Talking about him making people laugh and his bond with his co-contestants, he said that it was good to have fun and also host Rohit Shetty bounced off with him during comedy. He mentioned that comedy is the hardest thing to do and to make people happy, and he feels that it is how God will get happy too. He added that he loves people and don't judge them and that's what he did in Bigg Boss 15 and KKK 12- he made friends where ever he went. He said that he had fun with all contestants.
Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh grabbed eyeballs with his latest bold nude photoshoot. Many have commented on the photoshoot. When Rajiv was asked about the same, he called Ranveer 'very bold and very courageous'.
Rajiv concluded by saying, "I think Ranveer Singh is very bold and very courageous. I think it is a very good thing he has done. It is up to him, it is a statement and it is a magazine cover and I am fine with it and there is nothing bad in that. I always believe in being comfortable in your own skin."
