Rajniesh Duggall is all set to return to the small screen. After testing the waters with a finite series named Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran, the actor will soon make his daily soap debut with Sanjog. The mature family drama stars Kamya Panjabi and Shefali Sharma in the lead role. Rajniesh will be seen as the male lead opposite Shefali in the Zee TV show. Duggall recently opened up about his debut in the fiction genre on TV in an interview with ETimes TV.
Rajniesh Duggall All Set To Play The Male Lead In Zee TV’s Upcoming Show Sanjog
He was quoted as saying, “So far, I have been part of fantasy and mythological finite series. I realised that if I am exploring TV, I ought to do a daily soap… a family drama through which I can reach a wider audience. In Sanjog, I play a good husband and a doting father. Being a father in real life, I could relate to this character even more. Also, the basic emotion of the show is so beautiful that I had to be a part of it. Despite being a family drama, it’s a progressive story and something that even the OTT audience would love to watch.”
On being quizzed about apprehensions about playing a father, the actor said, “I don’t have any such qualms. Also, my character won’t be shown a father straightaway. I will get to experiment with my looks and scope to perform. I don’t think actors get typecast anymore. Pehle hota tha ki aap TV karte ho toh films nahi kar sakte par ab waisa nahi hai.”
Rajniesh further spoke revealed that he has been approached for daily soaps earlier, too, but he couldn’t manage his dates earlier. He also confessed that it’s better to do a great show on television than mediocre work on another medium. As he had just completed the shoot of a web show, the actor had the time to devote to a daily soap and this turned out to be the best offer. Duggall concluded by stating that Sanjog came at such a time that he decided to embrace it.
- Exclusive Interview: Ruslaan Mumtaz On The Perfect Script, Nepotism, Television And Parenthood
- DID L’il Masters Season 5 Winner Nobojit Narzary Reveals First Thing He Did After Lifting The Trophy
- DID L’il Masters Season 5 Finale: Nobojit Emerges As The Winner, Takes Home The Coveted Trophy
- Zee TV’s Ashi Singh Talks About Shooting With A Baby Bump For The Upcoming Sequence In Meet
- Ankita Lokhande Completes 13 Years In TV Industry; Actress Shares Special Note For Her Fans On Social Media
- Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Preeta To Get Kidnapped; Is Ruhi AKA Sherlyn Exiting The Show?
- Manit Joura Opens Up About Returning To Kundali Bhagya, Says There’s More For His Character To Do On The Show
- Shabir Ahluwalia Opens Up About His Transformation For Radha Mohan; Actor Reveals He Lost 14 Kgs
- DID Lil Masters: Asha Bhosle Reveals The Special Gift She Received From Late Lata Mangeshkar, WATCH
- When DID L’il Masters’ Contestant Aarav Taught Aruna Irani How To Make Some Yummy Momos On The Reality Show
- Ashi Singh Talks About Playing Cop In Meet; Hopes People Will Love Her In The New Avatar
- Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Grand Finale: Rajashri Leaves Udit Narayan Floored With Her Rendition To Lata Mangeshkar's Song