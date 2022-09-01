Raju Srivastava, who suffered a heart attack on August 10, is being treated at AIIMS in New Delhi and the comedian is unconscious since then. His family, friends and fans across the country have been praying for his recovery. Recently, there were reports that he gained consciousness, but Indian Film & Television Directors' Association president Ashoke Pandit and Raju's family members denied the report. Raju's nephew revealed that he opened his eyes a couple of times and also moved his hands.
Apparently, since he was responding very well to the treatment and showed some movements, he was taken off the ventilator support. But recently, it was reported that he has been put on a ventilator again as he caught a fever. However, Raju's close family friend Dr Aneel Morarka revealed that Raju had developed an infection a few days ago, but was cured after some time. He added that for his recovery, it is important that he doesn't get any infection.