In the note shared by Raju's family on his Instagram account stated that the comedian is stable. His family thanked well-wishers for their love and support, and asked people to ignore rumours or fake news.

Raju Srivastava is admitted to Delhi's AIIMS hospital following a cardiac arrest. It was said that the comedian's condition is critical and is still on ventilator. As per the latest report, Raju's condition is stable- he has been shifted from the ICU and is no longer on the ventilator. His family issued a statement on his health condition.

The note read as, "Dear all, Raju Srivastava ji's condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well-wishers for their continued love and support. Please ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated."

Advertisement Advertisement

Meanwhile, Raju's friend-comedian Ahsaan Qureshi recently shared with Pinkvilla that although Raju's situation is still fragile, he has been shifted from the ICU and he's no longer on the ventilator. He also added that he showed a little body moment.

Ahsaan was quoted by the portal as saying, "The situation is still fragile but the good part is that Raju has been shifted from the ICU and he's no longer on the ventilator. There is little body movement which is a sigh of relief for everyone."

He added, "Seems like when fell down from the treadmill there have been some internal injuries. There is no proper blood circulation to his brain and doctors are trying their best. This is the reason that even after the Third day of being hospitalised, Raju is unable to talk, he is not able to open his eyes and he is unable to come to his senses. Maybe, when he got a heart attack while he was on the treadmill he must have gotten hurt by some iron object so that has become a small issue. But he is out of danger and the people's prayers have been working on him and slowly and steadily he's recovering."

He called the fake news shared by YouTubers on Raju's health condition 'wrong and disgusting' and said that they should be ashamed.