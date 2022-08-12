According to IANS report, family sources revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, dialled Raju Srivastava's wife Shikha to enquire about his health and offered help.

It has been over two days that Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack. The popular comedian is unconscious and is still on ventilator support. As per India-Today report, his condition has neither improved nor declined. His condition continues to be critical and it is being said that he suffered immense brain damage after cardiac arrest. He is being treated in AIIMS, Delhi, under the supervision of senior doctors.

On Thursday (August 11), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had a telephonic conversation with Raju Srivastava's wife, assured her of all help and asked officials to remain in touch with them. Also, later in the day, defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke to AIIMS director to enquire about the comedian's health condition.

The 58-year-old stand-up comedian, who has been active in the entertainment industry since late 1980s, is also the chairperson of the UP Film Development Council in Uttar Pradesh.

Recently, ETimes TV reported that Raju's entire family is at the hospital. The comedian, who continues to be on a life-supporting system, has still not regained consciousness.

Advertisement Advertisement

For the uninitiated, Raju collapsed while working out in gym on the treadmill. Apparently, Raju was resuscitated thrice and was rushed to catheterisation lab and underwent angioplasty. ETimes TV source revealed that the officials of the gym brought him to AIIMS in the nick of time.

Ahsaan Qureshi Shares Update About Raju Srivastava's Health: His Brain Isn't Functioning Properly



It is being said that Raju had heart issues and since some time and had been implanted with stents. When asked if Raju was advised by the doctors not to exercise heavily, a source revealed, "If there was any advice of such sort, Raju would not have gone against it. The day he collapsed while working out, he was as normal as one could be; no signs of even any fatigue."